Montag, 08.04.2024
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
08.04.2024 | 10:16
One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change 

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change 
08-Apr-2024 / 08:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
8 April 2024 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company") 
 
Directorate Change 
 
One Heritage Group PLC ("the Company" or "OHG"), the UK-based residential developer, development manager, and property 
manager focused on the North of England, announces that Yiu Tak (Peter) Cheung has tendered his resignation as Chief 
Investment Officer (CIO), effective 30th April 2024. 
 
Peter Cheung has decided to step down from his part time role as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) due to personal 
reasons. After some discussion, the Board of Directors accepts and respects his decision and expresses gratitude for 
his significant contributions throughout his tenure with the Company. 
 
To ensure a seamless transition and effective management, the Company has recruited a new Head of Investment, who will 
officially start in post on 15th April 2024. In assuming all duties previously held by Peter Cheung, among others, it 
should be noted that this position, at this time, will not be a board role. The Head of Investment role is a permanent 
position and is UK based and represents a critical appointment for the Company as it focuses on new investments and the 
growth of its development pipeline. 
 
An Interim Head of Finance was appointed in March 2024 to oversee financial operations while the Company undertakes a 
search for a full time Head of Finance. 
 
It is also important to state that Peter Cheung's resignation does not impact the strong relationship the Company 
maintains with its majority shareholder. OHG recently announced improved terms of its shareholder facility agreement on 
26th March 2024. These enhancements include the option for an extension up to 31st December 2028, at the discretion of 
the Company. 
 
Jason Upton, CEO of One Heritage Group PLC said: "The Board of Directors extends its best wishes to Peter Cheung and I, 
personally, want to thank Peter for the pivotal part he has played in our IPO and in the early days of being a listed 
Company. We are confident of a successful future for OHG under its enhanced senior management team and will update the 
market when appropriate as we continue to seek and secure new talent." 
 
Contacts 
 
One Heritage Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily 
in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC 
became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  314213 
EQS News ID:  1875361 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1875361&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2024 03:45 ET (07:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
