Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWHV | ISIN: IS0000013464 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2024 | 11:00
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Icelandair Group hf.: Considerable increase on the via market, improved load factor and on-time performance

In March 2024, Icelandair transported 298 thousand passengers, which represents a 25% increase in passenger traffic as measured by Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK) on a capacity increase of 22% compared to March 2023. During the month, 39% of passengers were traveling to Iceland, 19% from Iceland, 34% were via passengers, and 8% were traveling within Iceland. Load factor was 83.1% and on-time performance was 88.5%, increasing by 4.7 ppt from the already solid performance in March 2023.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair president and CEO:

"We continue seeing strong traffic numbers, with 25% increase in passenger traffic as compared to March last year. The traffic figures are impacted by an unusually early Easter traffic. During the month, we saw 50% increase in the number of via passengers and 13% increase on the from market while the number of passengers on the to market grew by 4%. These figures underscore the flexibility of our route network, allowing us to align capacity to developments in demand and, in this case, focus our capacity and sales efforts on the via and from markets where the demand was stronger.

Furthermore, we maintain our strong on-time performance and consistently high load factor despite a 22% capacity increase. This success is thanks to the excellent performance of our employees."

Contact information:
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail:?iris@icelandair.is
Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is



Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.