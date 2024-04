The Japanese manufacturer said its latest power semiconductor module is based on a compact insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) and is designed for large capacity industrial power converters voltage of 2,300 V. Japan's Fuji Electric has launched a new high-power module in its next-core series based on its latest insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) platform with diodes that feature a free-wheeling diode (FWD) function. The new HPnC X series 1700 V, 3,300 V Class module, which will be available in June, is designed for large power converters between DC 1700 V and 3. 3 kV. Power converters ...

