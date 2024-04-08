

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment was subdued as uncertainty over the Fed's rate cuts remained aggravated amidst a better-than-expected jobs report. The scheduled release of consumer price inflation, producer price inflation as well as FOMC minutes from the U.S. during the week added to the market's nervousness.



Wall Street Futures are flat. Major European benchmarks are trading in positive territory. Asian shares mostly gained.



Dollar Index hovered close to the flatline. Bond yields hardened amidst fading Fed rate cut bets. Easing geopolitical tensions dragged down crude oil prices. Gold touched a fresh high again. Cryptocurrencies jumped.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,903.50, down 0.00% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,201.50, down 0.05% Germany's DAX at 18,279.45, up 0.64% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,924.72, up 0.17% France's CAC 40 at 8,109.04, up 0.59% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,036.45, up 0.11% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,314.50, up 0.78% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,789.10, up 0.20% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,047.05, down 0.72% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,732.85, up 0.05%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0828, down 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.2627, down 0.07% USD/JPY at 151.90, up 0.19% AUD/USD at 0.6590, up 0.17% USD/CAD at 1.3592, up 0.03% Dollar Index at 104.37, up 0.07%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.452%, up 1.72% Germany at 2.4480%, up 2.04% France at 2.945%, up 1.17% U.K. at 4.1540%, up 2.09% Japan at 0.787%, up 0.38%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $90.47, down 0.77%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $86.27, down 0.74%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,357.30, up 0.51%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $72,278.17, up 4.32% Ethereum at $3,623.93, up 6.96% BNB at $597.42, up 1.72% Solana at $182.62, up 1.36% XRP at $0.608, up 1.93%.



