GlobalLogic, a Hitachi group company, today announced a first-of-its-kind Platform-of-Platforms architecture designed to support deployment of enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI). GlobalLogic has designed the architecture to address the critical challenges every enterprise must overcome when operationalizing AI and generative AI (GenAI) at scale.

To realize the potential that AI promises, enterprises must address data privacy and security requirements, prevent intellectual property (IP) leakage and manage legal risks. They also need to identify an approach that allows for technical agility as new models, platforms and other innovations take shape. At the same time, leaders must manage organizational change and find effective strategies for controlling costs and driving return on AI/GenAI investments.

With over a decade of experience in delivering and deploying AI in software products and enterprise platforms, GlobalLogic offers a unique perspective on the design, data and engineering challenges of enterprise-grade, production-ready AI and GenAI. Created in partnership with leading hyperscalers and leveraging their foundational GenAI capabilities, GlobalLogic's architecture is the first of its kind for unifying and industrializing enterprise-grade AI and GenAI solutions.

GlobalLogic identifies responsibility, reliability and reusability as key to enterprise-grade AI

"As companies work to move from AI and GenAI prototypes to enterprise-scale deployments, it has become clear that using this technology requires far more than sending prompts to a large language model (LLM)," said Sumit Sood, COO and Head of Engineering, GlobalLogic. "We have been helping enterprises adopt GenAI since 2021 and 'traditional' AI for much longer, often in life-critical situations. We understand what needs to be done to ensure responsibility, reliability and reusability in AI platforms."

Sood explains that the responsibility tenet focuses on the goal of offering responses that are accurate, lawful and in compliance with security and governance requirements. The reliability tenet requires mechanisms for correcting model drift, hallucinations and security threats over time. Finally, the reusability tenet is crucial to implementing common data ingestion, preparation and model training and shared consumption mechanisms which help contain costs and mitigate risk by preventing duplicative work.

GlobalLogic's AI Platform-of-Platforms architecture addresses critical needs related to observability, security, governance and consumption. It makes it possible to integrate best-of-breed models, algorithms and solutions whether deployed in the cloud or on premises. It also includes accelerators for rapidly deploying some of the most sought-after use cases, including customer support and operations, software development and legacy migration, and enterprise knowledge management.

"The GenAI landscape is highly dynamic," Sood said. "In an environment where the 'best' technology can change month to month or even week to week, GlobalLogic's Platform-of-Platforms approach lets our clients pick the winners to deliver the best enterprise-class GenAI to support their business outcomes."

