Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2024) - Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company"), a leading player in the culinary industry, is excited to announce its intention to undergo a significant transformation in its corporate identity by changing its parent company name to Purebread Brands Inc. and its ticker symbol to BRED in the coming weeks. This strategic decision is a reflection of the Company's evolution following the acquisition of Purebread Bakery in September 2023, aligning with its ambitious growth trajectory, core values, and commitment to enhancing its suite of brands. The Company's plans for expansion include opening new Purebread Bakery locations across Canada.

"As we continue to evolve and expand our footprint in the Food & Beverage world, we believe that transitioning to the name Purebread Brands Inc., and adopting the ticker symbol BRED, will better represent our future vision," stated Andrew Barnes, CEO. "This intended change marks the beginning of a new chapter in our journey, and we are thrilled about the prospects it brings for both our business and our shareholders."

Coho remains dedicated to serving its clients, partners, and shareholders with integrity, innovation, and the growth of the Purebread brand throughout Canada. Coho's existing shared kitchens, operating under the name "Coho Commissary," will continue to serve their communities across 7 locations in BC.

The Company will issue a further news release announcing the effective date of change, along with the new CUSIP number, upon receipt of all regulatory approvals. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change, and shareholders are not required to exchange their shares or take any other action. Shareholders holding share certificates of the Company may request a replacement certificate, although new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued.

About Coho Collective Kitchens Inc.:

Coho, soon to be recognized under its new name Purebread Brands Inc. is a growing force in commercial real estate and food technology, operating fast-casual cafes, bakeries, and shared-kitchen facilities. Coho is committed to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit www.cohocollectivekitchens.com

Contact:

Andrew Barnes, Chief Executive Officer

Coho Collective Kitchens

andrew@cohocommissary.com

(778) 877-6513

