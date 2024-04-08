Anzeige
New Documentary Released by Medtronic: "A Voice for Health"

Join us on a journey to Kenya and discover how Medtronic LABS is expanding access to essential healthcare.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Yesterday was World Health Day, and the theme this year is 'My health, my right'. Over half the world's population can't access essential health services. The mission of Medtronic LABS is to change that. Watch as the team travels to Kenya to capture the everyday stories from people who utilize LABS' technology to better track their health.

Today we published a short documentary, "A voice for health", that follows Jane, a patient engagement lead for Medtronic LABS in Kenya, as she works with community partners to bring this mission to life.

You can watch the documentary here, and learn more about LABS' work here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on accesswire.com

