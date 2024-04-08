Anzeige
Montag, 08.04.2024
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
WKN: A2P053 | ISIN: SE0013486552 | Ticker-Symbol: 4HG
Frankfurt
08.04.24
08:09 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
-75,00 %
GlobeNewswire
08.04.2024 | 17:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Qlife Holding AB TO 5

At the request of Qlife Holding AB, Qlife Holding AB equity rights will be
traded on First North as from April 9, 2024. 



Security name: QLIFE TO5 241205
--------------------------------
Short name:   QLIFE TO 5   
--------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021513348  
--------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  331054     
--------------------------------





Terms:  One (1) warrant of series TO 5 entitles the holder the right to    
      subscribe for one (1) new share in Qlife Holding AB. The exercise  
      price when exercising the warrant has been set to SEK 0.0225 per   
      share.                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscrip November 21, 2024 - December 5, 2024                 
tion                                      
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   December 3, 2024                           
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46
8 503 000 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
