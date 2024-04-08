Yunkang Group Limited: Yunkang Group (2325.HK) participated in S&P Global CSA for the first time

Ranks above 89% of participating global peers

HONG KONG, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunkang Group Limited ("Yunkang" or the "Group"; Stock Code: 2325), a leading medical operation services provider in China, has announced its score in the "S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment" ("S&P Global CSA").

The Group was invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA for the first time in 2023. With its continuous efforts in promoting environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and responsiveness to various S&P indicators, the Group achieved a total score of 38 in the S&P global classified HEA Health Care Providers & Services industry, which is higher than the industry average of 22 points and ahead of 89% of its peers included in the assessment. Meanwhile, the Group's overall scores in the environment, social and governance categories also outperformed its peers. Among these, the Group scored higher than 52% of companies in the environmental category, 94% of companies in the social category, and 78% of companies in the governance category.

Should you have any enquiries, please feel free to contact us.

Media Inquiries

Yunkang Group Ltd

Venus Zhao General Manager of Hong Kong Office, General Manager of Capital Markets and Corporate Communication

E-mail: zhaohui@yunkanghealth.com

Website: www.yunkanghealth.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yunkang-group-2325hk-participated-in-sp-global-csa-for-the-first-time-302110559.html