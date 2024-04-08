ASSYSTEM: Implementation of Assystem's share buyback programme

Implementation of Assystem's share buyback programme

Paris-La Défense, 8 April 2024, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) - Today, Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), signed a share buyback mandate with an investment services provider.

Under the terms of this mandate - which is valid from 9 April to 1 December 2024 - the investment services provider may buy back, on behalf of Assystem, a certain amount of shares for up to a total aggregate amount of €20 million. The per-share purchase price may not exceed the price set by Assystem's shareholders at the 5 June 2023 Annual General Meeting in the resolution authorising the share buyback programme.

The shares purchased will all be allocated for the purpose of covering free share/performance share plans set up by the Company.

Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 55 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.

In its 12 countries of operation, Assystem's 7,500 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen. The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation.

