Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JKFH | ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
08.04.2024 | 17:48
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stagecoach South Western Trains Limited and Justin Gutmann announce a settlement has been reached in respect of the collective proceedings before the Competition Appeal Tribunal

LONDON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagecoach South Western Trains Limited and the Class Representative, Justin Gutmann, have reached a settlement in respect of the collective proceedings before the Competition Appeal Tribunal brought against First MTR South Western Trains Limited and Stagecoach South Western Trains Limited (two separate and unconnected companies) in Case No. 1304/7/7/19 ("SW Proceedings"). The claim was brought by Mr Gutmann in 2019 and alleged that the Defendants had not made 'boundary fares' sufficiently available for Travelcard holders to purchase. The proposed settlement with Stagecoach South Western Trains Limited has been reached without any admission of liability.

Mr Gutmann and Stagecoach have filed a joint application for settlement approval with the Competition Appeal Tribunal. Stagecoach South Western Trains Limited has agreed to pay up to £25,000,000 to eligible class members. This is the largest settlement in the history of the collective proceedings regime in the UK, and, if approved, will deliver redress for the class. If the proposed settlement is approved, a scheme will be set up to allow class members to submit a claim for redress from the settlement.

The Class Representative, Mr Justin Gutmann, alongside his legal representatives from Charles Lyndon and his litigation funder, Woodsford Group Limited, are pleased to have been able to secure this outcome for class members without the necessity for the Parties to pursue the matter to trial.

The Settlement Hearing Notice can be found at here. Further information can be found at www.boundaryfares.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stagecoach-south-western-trains-limited-and-justin-gutmann-announce-a-settlement-has-been-reached-in-respect-of-the-collective-proceedings-before-the-competition-appeal-tribunal-302110587.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.