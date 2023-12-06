

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group Ltd. (SCG.L), a transport group, on Wednesday reported higher profit before tax on higher revenue for the first half of the year.



Half yearly profit before tax increased to 51.1 million pounds from 33.1 million pounds, last year.



Excluding items, profit before tax was 41.2 million pounds compared to earnings before tax of 36.6 million pounds in the previous year.



Revenue grew to 773.2 million pounds from 669.6 million pounds in the prior year, on recovering passenger demand across our regional bus and tram services, impact of favorable pricing and the effect of the new London businesses acquired in the prior year.



