WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSC®, the world's leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions, is pleased to announce that Intertrust Group has fully migrated to the CSC brand, following CSC's acquisition of the group on November 7, 2022.

Both companies will now operate under CSC to deliver their unmatched client service, market-leading expertise, and global solutions consistently, through more than 8,000 dedicated employees, with capabilities across more than 140 jurisdictions.

Rod Ward, CEO of CSC, is a fourth-generation descendant of Christopher Ward, one of the company's founders. "Intertrust Group has been part of the CSC family for more than a year now," says Ward. "The name change reflects our desire to be a fully integrated and unified brand as we explore the next exciting chapter of our growth together.

"The rebrand is the next stage of what has been an extremely successful growth strategy geared towards servicing our clients' increasingly complex needs as they navigate an ever-evolving compliance and regulatory environment. No other provider can compete with our expertise, logistics, award-winning technology, regulatory knowledge, global footprint, and relationships. I'm thrilled to welcome the team that helped to make this happen into the CSC fold."

The acquisition and rebrand of Intertrust Group represent the latest in a series of milestones for CSC. Since it was founded in 1899, CSC has sought to acquire and integrate companies to build a best-in-class offering for its client base, which has grown exponentially to comprise more than 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 90% of the 100 Best Global Brands (Interbrand®), and more than 70% of the PEI 300.

Ward adds, "CSC's purpose has always been to cement itself as an enduring, profitable, and world-class company, providing market-leading solutions for our customers, while creating an environment in which our people will be better off tomorrow than they are today. As we celebrate 125 years of being in business under common ownership, I am proud to say we have accomplished just that."

Intertrust Group's rebrand to CSC forms part of CSC's wider brand refresh, which includes the launch of a new website and a streamlined strategic roadmap for the merged entities.

CSC is the trusted partner of choice for more than 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 90% of the 100 Best Global Brands (Interbrand®), and more than 70% of the PEI 300. We are the world's leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions, specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, transactions involving capital markets participants in both public and private markets, domain name system management and digital brand and fraud protection, and corporate tax software solutions. Founded in 1899 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, CSC prides itself on being privately held and professionally managed for more than 125 years. CSC has office locations and capabilities in more than 140 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are-and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. We are the business behind business®. Learn more at cscglobal.com.

