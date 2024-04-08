Iveco Group N.V.: Publication of Iveco Group's results from Continuing Operations for 2022 and 2023 by Business Unit

Turin, 8th April 2024. Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) announces the publication on its corporate website of its quarterly figures for 2022 and 2023 duly recast according to the Company's new segment reporting structure by Business Unit, as presented on 14th March 2024 and effective starting from 1st January 2024.

The new reporting structure lists the Revenue and Adjusted EBIT performance of Iveco Group's Continuing Operations, specifically its Powertrain, Financial Services, Truck, Bus and Defence Business Units, when the latter three were previously grouped together in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles segment (jointly with Fire Fighting). Following the agreement with Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) regarding the divestiture of the Fire Fighting business, as of the first quarter of 2024 this Business Unit will be classified as "Discontinued Operations".

A presentation outlining the new structure is accessible on the Company website).

