

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro advanced against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday, as investors await central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data for more clues on the policy outlook.



The European Central Bank's interest rate decision is due on Thursday. The central bank is expected to keep its key rates unchanged while laying the ground for a first interest-rate cut in June.



U.S. consumer and producer inflation data for March are due to be released on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



Wednesday will also see the release of the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting, which could shed additional light on officials' thinking on rates.



In economic news, data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed that Euro area investor confidence strengthened for the sixth month in a row to reach a 26-month high in April as expectations turned positive for the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine.



The headline investor sentiment index advanced to -5.9 in April from -10.5 in March, This was the highest score since February 2022.



The euro climbed to 4-day highs of 1.0858 against the greenback, 164.85 against the yen and 0.9830 against the franc, off its early lows of 1.0820, 164.19 and 0.9765, respectively. The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 1.10 against the greenback, 167.00 against the yen and 1.00 against the franc.



The euro touched 1.4750 against the loonie, its highest level since March 20. The currency is likely to locate resistance around the 1.49 level.



In contrast, the euro fell to a 4-day low of 1.7967 against the kiwi and more than a 2-month low of 1.6412 against the aussie, from an early 5-day high of 1.8045 and a 4-day high of 1.6505, respectively. The euro is seen finding support around 1.74 against the kiwi and 1.61 against the aussie.



The euro eased against the pound and was trading at 0.8579. If the currency falls further, it is likely to test support around the 0.84 region.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken