

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Monday, gaining for a second straight session, as geopolitical tensions and a weak dollar supported the commodity.



Higher bond yields limited the yellow metal's upside.



The dollar index dropped to 104.12, down 0.17% from the previous close.



Gold futures for April ended up by $6.00 or about 0.26% at $2,331.70 an ounce, a new closing high.



Gold futures for June ended around $2,354.60 an ounce, gaining $9.20.



Silver futures for May settled higher by $0.272 at around $27.785 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled around $4.2850 per pound, gaining $0.0490 for the session.



Traders are awaiting U.S. inflation data, due later in the week. While the consumer price inflation is due on Wednesday, the producer price inflation is due out on Thursday.



A report on U.S consumer sentiment for April, speeches by Fed officials and the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's March monetary policy meeting may offer additional clues on the interest rate path ahead.



The European Central Bank is scheduled to announce its monetary policy on Thursday. The central bank is expected to keep its key rate unchanged while laying the ground for a first interest-rate cut in June.



