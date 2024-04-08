

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At the European Association of Urology Congress in Paris, a recent study was presented unveiling the initial findings of the first long-term follow-up study on the Uromune (MV140) inactivated vaccine developed by the Madrid-based Immunotek S.L., for recurrent Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs).



The study results, disclosed on April 6, 2024, showed that in the extended trial at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in the UK, 89 patients received the vaccine daily for three months and were followed up for nine years. Among both male and female participants with recurrent UTIs, 54% remained UTI-free nine years post-vaccination, with no significant side effects reported.



The vaccine is administered through two sprays of a pineapple-flavored suspension under the tongue daily for three months and comprises four bacterial species: whole-cell inactivated bacteria, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Proteus vulgaris, and Enterococcus faecalis.



UTIs are bacterial infections affecting half of women and one in five men, causing a burning sensation during urination and increased frequency. They pose particular risks to older individuals, and recurrent UTIs develop in 20 to 30% of cases, necessitating short-term antibiotic therapy. However, the rise in antibiotic-resistant infections is reducing the effectiveness of these drugs.



Dr. Bob Yang, a consultant urologist at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust and co-researcher, emphasized the vaccine's long-term safety and efficacy, noting improved UTI severity and frequency.



Yang also stated that, 'This is a very easy vaccine to administer and could be given by GPs as a 3-month course. Many of our participants told us that having the vaccine restored their quality of life. While we're yet to look at the effect of this vaccine in different patient groups, this follow-up data suggests it could be a game changer for UTI prevention if it's offered widely, reducing the need for antibiotic treatments.'



It's important to note that the vaccine is available off-license in 26 countries, excluding the United States.



