Dienstag, 09.04.2024
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737
Tradegate
08.04.24
18:44 Uhr
69,86 Euro
+0,08
+0,11 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2024 | 08:10
KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 2 April 2024 and 5 April 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price
02-04-2024 70 000 € 4 851 287 € 69.30 € 68.88 € 69.60
03-04-2024 70 000 € 4 864 345 € 69.49 € 69.38 € 69.80
04-04-2024 70 000 € 4 870 376 € 69.58 € 69.00 € 69.78
05-04-2024 71 000 € 4 903 288 € 69.06 € 68.34 € 69.30

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 14 124 378 on 5 April 2024, for a total consideration of € 833 486 687.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

  • 20240409-pb-buyback-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/14f1a4a4-4eba-4654-9f9e-fe8451375abe)

