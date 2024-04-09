

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Tuesday that it has received orders to supply 295 MW wind turbines from EDF Renewables, South Africa, a subsidiary of EDF Renouveables and Electricite de France, for two wind energy projects in South Africa.



The financial terms of the transaction are not known.



The Group will supply 50 N163/5.X turbines with a total capacity of 295 MW for the Korosun 2 cluster, consisting of the Umsobomvu and Hartebeesthoek projects and provide turbine maintenance for a period of 20 years.



The Korosun 2 cluster is being built on the border of the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape provinces.



Each wind farm will comprise 25 turbines with a capacity of 147.5 MW.



The wind farms will be commissioned in the first-quarter of 2026.



