

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK) said, as previously guided, growth in first-half Group adjusted operating profit is projected to be at low single digits on a constant currency basis, reflecting the anticipated second-half weighting of performance. First-half constant currency tobacco adjusted operating profit will be ahead of last year.



The Group remains confident it will deliver the full-year accelerated adjusted operating profit growth in line with its previously stated medium-term guidance. For the full-year, on a constant currency basis, tobacco and NGP net revenue is anticipated to grow at a low single-digit rate, with Group adjusted operating profit growing at a rate close to the middle of mid-single digit range.



The interim results will be announced on 15 May 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken