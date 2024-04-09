Educational sessions explore solving analytical challenges with innovative products

Analytica 2024 -Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is debuting its recently launched innovative products, hosting educational presentations and showcasing live lab demos for customers working in laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology, and environmental quality during the 2024 Analytica Conference.

"Advancements in data analytics and optimized laboratory workflows that enable fast, precise analysis are key to propelling the field of analytical science forward," said Dan Shine, senior vice president and president, Analytical Instruments, Thermo Fisher. "We are showcasing our breadth of technology at Analytica to serve customers and help them make the world healthier, cleaner and safer, beginning with improving efficiencies in the lab."

Thermo Fisher's technology will be available for demonstration in booth 101 in hall B1, with the following educational sessions and products highlighted throughout the conference.

Bolstering Lab Performance Through Industry Education

To support streamlined adoption of advanced technologies in the lab, Thermo Fisher's leading scientists will be presenting on a variety of topics at Analytica:

Resolve all your peptide challenges with one column NEW Thermo Scientific Hypersil GOLD Peptide column Tuesday, April 9, 11:00 -11:30, Forum Laboratory Analysis (B1.131)

Modern XRD analysis for your everyday needs Wednesday, April 10, 10:30 11:00, Forum Laboratory Analysis (B1.131)

Optimizing laboratory excellence through workflow orchestration Wednesday, April 10, 11:30 12:00, Forum Digital Transformation/Laboratory 4.0

Leading the way to the lab of the future through cloud-enabled data solutions Wednesday, April 10, 2:30 3:00, Forum Digital Transformation/Laboratory 4.0

Efficiently implementing and utilizing the right laboratory information management system (LIMS) for your lab Thursday, April 11, 13:00-13:30, Forum Laboratory Analysis (B1.131)

Embrace sustainability in your laboratory with Greener by design program choices Thursday, April 11, 14:30 15:00, Forum Laboratory Analysis (B1.131)

Innovative Solutions for the Lab and the Field

Ensuring accuracy and quality of analytical data Analytical equipment including the Thermo Scientific Nicolet Apex FTIR Spectrometer and the Thermo Scientific Dionex Inuvion Ion Chromatography (IC) system help lab equipment investments go further. The Nicolet Apex offers a powerful and versatile infrared spectrometer capable of providing high quality data for a wide range of applications, including materials analysis, pharmaceutical research and environmental monitoring while the Dionex Inuvion IC system offers a one-stop chromatography instrument that simplifies ion analysis for labs of all sizes.

Enabling high precision and structure analysis for quality control Designed to be a cost-effective solution for routine QA/QC in industrial laboratories, the Thermo Scientific ARL X'TRA Companion diffractometer is a simple, easy-to-use benchtop XRD system for routine analysis and more advanced applications.

Workflow simplicity and sustainability optimize laboratory performance The Thermo Scientific Aquanex ultra-pure water purification system is designed to help make life easier in lab with an intuitive touch screen interface, easy-access consumables, and smart dispensing features. The next generation of Thermo Fisher's most trusted ultra-low temperature (ULT) cold storage platform, the Thermo Scientific TSX Universal Series ULT freezer, helps improve user experience, enables high performance for excellent sample protection and includes future-proof technology with connectivity enablement.

Empowering laboratories with precise control and traceability To help simulate exact environmental conditions for shipping, storage, or research environments, the Thermo Scientific Heratherm Environmental Chamber offers repeatable and consistent performance. The sophisticated data capture system enables 21 CFR Part 11 data management and traceability.

Real-time monitoring with process analytical technology The Thermo Scientific MarqMetrix All-In-One Process Raman Analyzer enables real-time, accurate spectral results for in-line, at-line, or on-line process monitoring. It provides high-quality results with minimal setup and maintenance, leading to faster analysis and enhanced quality control.

For more information regarding Thermo Fisher products and services exhibited at Analytica 2024, please visit the website or booth 101 in hall B1.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

