

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK) Tuesday said its supervisory Board extended the contract for President and Chief Executive Officer Roland Busch for five years from April 1, 2025.



The company said the current Managing Board has been driving three years of record financial performance and the further strategic development of the company.



'Roland Busch has successfully led a strong team with impressive results. He is driving the transformation journey of Siemens in a dynamic market environment. Roland can continue to deliver on his strong aspiration to accelerate digitalization and sustainability for customers and improve people's lives through technology all over the world,' said Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



Additionally, the Supervisory Board intends to grant a contract extension for 5 years for Cedrik Neike, member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Digital Industries, from June 2025.



