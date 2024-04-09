

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms maker, announced on Tuesday that the German Government commissioned Rheinmetall to deliver 20 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles or IFVs to Ukraine.



The order was placed in March 2024 and has a value in the mid double-digit million euro range.



The delivery of this new lot is scheduled within 2024. So far, the company has already handed over a three-digit number of Marder IFVs to the Ukrainian armed forces through direct deliveries and circular exchange programs.



The version of the 1A3 Marder that has now been ordered also features integrated laser range finders, which enable efficient and precise target elimination.



