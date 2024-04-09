Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 9 April 2024

Edison issues initiation on ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE): Serving the energy transition

ADS-TEC Energy operates in an emerging market serving the changing grid and power management requirements of an electrifying world. Its key market at present is for battery-buffered ultra-fast charging systems for electric vehicles (EVs). This is starting to produce tangible positive results, with the business EBITDA positive in Q423. Hence, ADS-TEC offers a de-risking investment into the electrification of the energy system, including the growth of EVs through the associated charging infrastructure.

Our discounted cash flow (DCF) based valuation, assuming a 12% cost of capital and a terminal growth rate of 2%, comes to $12.80/share. ADS-TEC Energy's key peers are part of larger international groups (eg Elli is owned by VW) limiting any meaningful comparative valuation.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

