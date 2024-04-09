ADS-TEC Energy operates in an emerging market serving the changing grid and power management requirements of an electrifying world. Its key market at present is for battery-buffered ultra-fast charging systems for electric vehicles (EVs). This is starting to produce tangible positive results, with the business EBITDA positive in Q423. Hence, ADS-TEC offers a de-risking investment into the electrification of the energy system, including the growth of EVs through the associated charging infrastructure.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...