Late-Breaking Abstract Presentation to Showcase Results from SHORE Registry Highlighting Benefits of Surveillance with HeartCare

CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA)- The Transplant Company a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers today announced that CareDx and study collaborators will be presenting the latest data featuring CareDx's cardiothoracic portfolio at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) 44th Annual Meeting Scientific Sessions, taking place from April 10-13 in Prague, Czech Republic.

CareDx, along with study collaborators from leading transplant centers, will present cutting-edge developments that underscore the clinical significance of CareDx's cardiothoracic portfolio. This includes AlloSure Heart, AlloMap Heart, HeartCare, AlloSure Lung, and AiCAV (in development); featured in over 25 oral presentations, posters, and two symposia. These presentations will highlight real-world applications driving advancements in heart and lung transplantation.

"We are proud to have a leading presence once again at this pivotal heart and lung transplant meeting. We are especially pleased to share new results from our SHORE registry validating the clinical utility of surveillance using HeartCare testing," said Alex Johnson, President of Patient and Testing Services, and member of the Office of the CEO.

A leading group of experts in the field will present on the use of HeartCare, AlloSure Heart, AlloMap Heart, and AlloSure Lung in clinical decision-making and in the management of challenging real-world scenarios in two CareDx sponsored symposia:

Heart and Seek: A Case-Based Practical Guide to Multimodal Molecular Surveillance . Moderated by Yas Moyadei, MD, University Health Network, Toronto. Panelists include Shelley Hall, MD, Baylor Scott White, Farhana Latif MD, Columbia University, and Jeffrey Teuteberg, MD, Stanford University.

. Moderated by Yas Moyadei, MD, University Health Network, Toronto. Panelists include Shelley Hall, MD, Baylor Scott White, Farhana Latif MD, Columbia University, and Jeffrey Teuteberg, MD, Stanford University. Innovations in Post-Lung Transplant Care: Integrating Molecular Diagnostics and Multimodal Remote Monitoring for Enhanced Clinical Decision-Making. Moderated by Daniel Dilling, MD, Loyola University. Panelists include Alice Gray, MD, University of Colorado, and Jake G. Natalini, MD, NYU Langone.

"We look forward to sharing the latest findings from the SHORE registry, revealing new insights that can be obtained by integrating AlloMap gene-expression profiling and AlloSure donor-derived cell-free DNA in assessing allograft health after heart transplantation. Through this molecular monitoring approach, we're not just identifying early signs of rejection, we're ushering in a new era of proactive care because we can anticipate long-term outcomes after heart transplantation more precisely than ever before," said Kiran Khush, MD, MAS, Cardiologist, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford Medicine.

"I look forward to moderating the scientific discussion at the lung transplant symposium. The introduction of diagnostics like AlloSure Lung represents a unique opportunity to address the longstanding challenges in post-lung transplant care, characterized by historically suboptimal long-term outcomes. Integrating molecular diagnostics with AlloHome remote monitoring holds significant potential to propel us forward in clinical decision-making and, most importantly, to improve patient outcomes," said Daniel Dilling, MD, Professor of Medicine, Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine, Medical Director, Lung and Heart-Lung Transplant Programs Loyola University.

For a complete listing of abstracts, oral presentations and posters please follow this link.

About CareDx The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

