

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The leaders of the United States and its Asian allies Japan and the Philippines will meet at the White House on Thursday for a tripartite summit.



The leaders are expected to announce new initiatives across a range of important issues during this historic trilateral meeting.



It will be the first-ever trilateral leaders' summit between the three nations.



'We're going to look to find ways to continue to deepen the collaboration with our closest partners, again, to ensure a free, open, prosperous, secure Indo-Pacific,' White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said at a news conference.



The United States, Japan, and the Philippines are three closely aligned maritime democracies with increasingly convergent strategic objectives, interests, and, concerns in areas like the South China Sea, he told reporters.



Ahead of the Summit, President Joe Biden will be hosting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House Tuesday.



The two leaders will be making announcements on Wednesday, according to Kirby.



On Thursday, Biden will welcome Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the White House for their bilateral meeting.



Both the Philippines and Japan are the United States' military allies, and the three nations have concerns over China's policy on Taiwan, the South China Sea and the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands.



