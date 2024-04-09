

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Google Cloud announced Tuesday an expanded partnership that will involve optimizing Broadcom's VMware workloads for Google Cloud.



They will jointly collaborate on go-to-market initiatives, adding more Broadcom products and services to Google Cloud Marketplace, and Broadcom infusing Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities.



Broadcom and Google Cloud have a long history of working together to improve enterprise security and help businesses modernize their infrastructures.



The expanded partnership will focus on leveraging Google Cloud's unique capabilities by moving the company's VMware workloads to Google Cloud-including customer-facing products and services as well as internal services and use Vertex AI to enhance customer experiences.



Broadcom and Google Cloud will now further align their product and go-to-market organizations to enhance support for mutual customers to enable the companies to identify business growth opportunities and better assist customers with infrastructure modernization.



Broadcom also now plans to add several more products and services to Google Cloud Marketplace, such as Symantec Network Protection, which will enable customers to scale Broadcom solutions simply and quickly to their organizations.



