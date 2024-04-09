Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Culinary Icon Rachael Ray and Do Good Spirits Partner With Dolphin Entertainment to Provide Marketing Services to Launch Staple Gin

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Rachael Ray, beloved culinary Icon, today announces her partnership with Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, as the official creative marketing partner for Staple Gin, launching in May 2024 along with renowned distillery, Do Good Spirits .

With a botanical recipe developed by Ray and then crafted in the heart of New York's Catskills region by Do Good Spirits Founder Brian Facquet, Staple Gin is distilled with juniper, coriander, orris root, Castelvetrano olives, dried bergamot peel, tarragon and extra virgin olive oil.

The team at Dolphin's subsidiary The Door, who have worked with Ray for more than 20 years, has been involved in all stages of the spirit's development and has begun work on developing marketing, PR and trade relations campaigns ahead of Staple's upcoming launch.

The Door draws its deep expertise for this project from its long and vibrant history of marketing wine, spirits and consumer packaged goods, as well as nationally-renowned culinary personalities and restaurants.

"Rachael has developed thousands of recipes in her decades as one of America's most well-known culinary personalities," said Charlie Dougiello, Chief Innovation Officer of the Executive Committee of Dolphin Entertainment. "This new gin is an evolution of her culinary expertise, and we're excited to utilize the many marketing and PR levers that Dolphin has access to under a single roof to help make it a success."

"As a New York distiller, I jumped at the opportunity to craft a gin with Rachael, who is just as passionate about local, artisanal quality as I am," said Facquet. "Gin is inherently culinary, with its bespoke mix of botanicals that form a cohesive flavor profile, so there's no one better to collaborate with on a distilled spirit."

To build buzz ahead of the launch, Staple Gin made its first public debut at both the New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) and South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF), with Rachael Ray herself pouring sips for revelers and Do Good Spirits mixing up Staple Gin cocktails.

Most recently, Staple Gin was named one of the 30 best gins for 2024 by the prestigious publication VinePair. With more than 120 bottles tasted, Staple Gin received a rating of 94 points - the highest rating awarded on the list. Staple Gin was rated alongside many other prestigious spirits' including Tanqueray London Dry Gin (93 Points,) Fords Gin (93 Points,) Monkey 47 Distiller's Cut 13 (92 Points) and Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin (91 Points.)

Staple Gin launches in May in New York State at bars, restaurants and retail destinations, with additional markets to follow. Visit www.staplegin.com to pre-order for nationwide shipping.

About Staple Gin

Staple Gin is a versatile libation designed to be a cornerstone of any home bar. Crafted in partnership with culinary icon Rachael Ray and Do Good Spirits Distillery in upstate New York, the spirit features traditional botanicals and unique flair, boasting a balanced palate with juniper at the forefront, complemented by vibrant citrus notes of lemon and orange zest, a hint of spice from coriander, and a delicate sweetness from elderflower. Perfect for classic cocktails like the Gin & Tonic or a perfect Martini, Staple Gin reflects Rachael philosophy of accessible, flavorful experiences in every sip. Packaged in a beautiful, modern bottle with Rachael's signature and playful design, Staple Gin embodies Rachael's commitment to making everyday cooking and entertaining enjoyable for all. Follow @staplegin and sign up for updates here: https://staplegin.com/.

