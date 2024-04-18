Dolphin Entertainment: Shore Fire Media Elevates Five Staff to New Leadership Roles Reflecting Growth of Company and Roster

CEO MARILYN LAVERTY TO TAKE ON EXPANDED ROLE WITH PARENT COMPANY DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Shore Fire Media, a full-service strategy and communications company specializing in music, arts, culture and entertainment, has announced the promotion of five of its staff to key leadership positions - reflecting the company's growth and expanding roster of artists, brands, businesses, talent, creators, events and more since its acquisition by Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN).

Pictured (Row 1, L-R) Allison Elbl, Matt Hanks, Mark Satlof; (Row 2, L-R) Rebecca Shapiro, Jaclyn D. Carter

Allison Elbl, Matt Hanks, Mark Satlof and Rebecca Shapiro have been promoted to co-presidents. Jaclyn D. Carter has been promoted to senior vice president.

CEO Marilyn Laverty, who founded Shore Fire in 1990, will take on an expanded role at Dolphin Entertainment - focusing on collaborations and new initiatives between Dolphin's component companies while remaining CEO of Shore Fire.

Elbl, based in Los Angeles, leads Shore Fire's West Coast office representing talent, artists and brands while collaborating on initiatives across Dolphin Entertainment. Hanks, Satlof and Shapiro - all based out of Shore Fire's flagship Brooklyn, N.Y. office - will oversee the company's core music roster and rapidly growing verticals with brands, events, venues, cultural institutions, industry leaders, authors, films, podcasts and more. Carter, who supervises Shore Fire's Nashville office, leads the company's expanding business with talent - in addition to her work with musicians, festivals and more. Collectively, the newly elevated leadership will supervise a staff of more than 40 that has nearly doubled in size since Shore Fire's acquisition by Dolphin in 2019.

"These executives each put their imprint on Shore Fire in a unique and powerful way," said Laverty. "They have shaped Shore Fire with their passions, creativity, broad interests and expertise. I'm so grateful to work with them and thrilled to recognize their leadership with the announcement of these new roles. I anticipate great success as Mark, Rebecca, Matt, Allison and Jaclyn drive innovation and growth for both Shore Fire and Dolphin in the future."

Dolphin Entertainment Founder and CEO Bill O'Dowd added, "What has always impressed me the most about Shore Fire is how Marilyn has developed a team of true all-stars among its senior leadership. Each of these individuals is a force in their own right, and collectively, they harness the tremendous power of shared experience and collaboration. They have been responsible for great growth and diversification within the company and have redefined Shore Fire's role as publicists in an era of rapid change."

ABOUT ALLISON ELBL

Allison Elbl is a veteran PR executive at the helm of Shore Fire Media's Los Angeles office and also works across Dolphin Entertainment. With a wealth of experience, Allison is recognized for spearheading strategic public relations and marketing campaigns for a diverse array of high-profile talent and music clients. In addition, she also implements impactful campaigns for brands and new media platforms. Allison lives in Los Angeles and is an alumna of UCLA.

ABOUT MATT HANKS

Matt Hanks started at Shore Fire as an account executive and in his time at the company has worked with genre-defining (and defying) artists at every career stage, from Grammy Best New Artist winners to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. His clients have performed everywhere from SNL to Sesame Street, and been profiled by 60 Minutes and Nardwuar. In recent years, Matt has been instrumental in expanding Shore Fire's roster to include award-winning films and books, podcasts and other media properties, cultural events, institutional initiatives and more. Matt was born in Nashville and lived in New Orleans and Memphis before moving to Brooklyn, where he and his wife raised two daughters.

ABOUT MARK SATLOF

Mark Satlof is a seasoned publicist at Shore Fire, where he started as a consultant and has spent the majority of his career. His favorite pinch me moment is the time he orchestrated a joint interview with longtime Rock & Roll Hall of Famer clients Elvis Costello and Carole King for a New York Times cover story, and sat in on it. In the last decade, he has played a crucial role in developing Shore Fire's corporate department and has been a leader in expanding the company's podcast roster. Mark is a world-renowned Velvet Underground expert, whose collection has been featured at the Whitney and Andy Warhol museums, and on the weekends leads tours as a licensed New York City sightseeing guide specializing in the jazz age in Harlem and more.

ABOUT REBECCA SHAPIRO

Rebecca Shapiro works with renowned artists, brands, cultural institutions, founders and non-profits to amplify their messages. Driven by an insatiable curiosity and a passion for helping people tell their stories, Shapiro works at the intersection of arts and culture. Shapiro is also a dedicated coach and mentor to junior team members. She's frequently sought out to speak on career and industry panels for university students and the next generation of communications professionals. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers and the MPN Research Foundation, a nonprofit that drives research for rare blood cancers. A Chicago native, Shapiro lives in Manhattan with her husband and their two children.

ABOUT JACLYN D. CARTER

Head of Shore Fire Media's Nashville office, Jaclyn holds a great passion for entertainment, sports, music festivals, hospitality and telling an effective story. With more than a decade of experience at Shore Fire, she has expanded the company's roster into sports and digital-first talent. Named a Business Insider Top PR Pro for three consecutive years, as well as a Music Row "One To Watch" for two consecutive years, Carter has led award-winning campaigns for accolades ranging from Grammy and Peabody Awards to CMA Awards, Webby Awards and the BET Awards as well as The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, College Football Hall of Fame and more. She is a native of the Volunteer State, graduate of The University of Tennessee with a degree in Communications, and she always welcomes a challenge.

ABOUT SHORE FIRE

Shore Fire Media is a full-service strategic communications company at the center of arts, culture and entertainment. Its roster includes artists who have won Oscars, Golden Globes, Pulitzers, Tonys, Emmys, NAACP Image Awards, BET Awards, CMA and ACM Awards, Webbys, Peabodys, Kennedy Center Honors and over 150 Grammy Awards. More recently, the company has expanded to represent a broad array of clients across film, books, sports, podcasts, brands, talent and digital-first personalities. Headquartered in Brooklyn, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, Shore Fire collaborates with other Dolphin companies on product and venue launches, tentpole events and more.

CONNECT WITH SHORE FIRE

ShoreFire.com | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn

ABOUT DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT

Dolphin Entertainment is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and The Digital Dept. complement these efforts with complete creative branding and production capabilities, as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's most recent acquisition, Special Projects, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com