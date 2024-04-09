Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.04.2024
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Startet nach dieser News JETZT der Kursturbo?
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

9 April 2024

Description: Description: Karelian

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

Holdings in Company

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 9 April 2024 that Kevin Taylor has an interest of 6,936,356 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 6.60 per cent. of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

Further Information:

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

+353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

+44-20-3328-5656

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44-20-7469-0930

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley

+44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall

+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com



