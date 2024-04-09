DLT Resolution Inc.: DLT Resolution Inc Announces Strategic Business Alliance with the Car Expo US Inc Group of Companies

The transaction is poised to bolster DLT's Gross Sales and Net Profits

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI), a leading US publicly traded acquisition company, specializing in revitalizing and amplifying businesses. proudly announces the signing of a Term Sheet, through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Motor Trade International LLC, entering into a exclusive alliance -Agency agreement with Car Expo US Inc, Car Expo Operating Management, E.W. Transport LLC and Globe Trade USA LLC. This strategic alliance further reinforces DLT Resolution Inc.'s commitment to its growth strategy and market expansion. In 2023 the Car Expo Group of Companies generated $16,109,000 in sales in their automotive export business.

The exclusive agency alliance highlights DLT Resolution Inc.'s foresight in cultivating a diversified and innovative portfolio aligned with evolving market demands.

Drew Reid, Executive Chairman of DLT Resolution Inc., stated, "This agency alliance marks yet another significant step towards building our Global Motor Trade brand, strengthening our offerings and diversified holdings. We are driven by a shared vision of innovation, excellence, and value creation for our customers and stakeholders."

Charles Brofman of Global Motor Trade Group of Companies expressed enthusiasm, stating, "the signing of a strategic alliance with Car Expo US Inc and its subsidiaries is a major milestone of growth for our emerging business. Yefim Slutsky brings 17 years of experience and year after year of profitability to our team. Car Expo focuses its export business on the markets of Japan, Australia and Europe and brings another dimension to our business".

Yefim Slutsky, representing The Car Expo USA Inc group of companies, radiated enthusiasm as he expressed, "We're thrilled to join forces in this venture. Drew Reid's and Charles Brofman's vision for DLTI harmonizes seamlessly with our growth aspirations. We're already strategizing to elevate our revenue to new heights within the first twelve months of our alliance."

Empowering Future Growth

The Corporation's Global Motor Trade Group of Companies, based in the United States, specializes in international vehicle, vehicle parts and equipment, and machinery and equipment, wholesale distribution and sale, with a primary focus on United States, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, China, Europe, Dubai, Africa, Japan, Israel, Australia and other markets worldwide.

Management of DLT believes that the consolidated gross revenues of the company will now exceed $100,000,000 over a twelve-month period of time from the date following the closure of the previously disclosed Marshall Group acquisition. This first phase of the business arrangement is a exclusive agency agreement with an option to purchase within 3 years - stock transaction, (4.5% of EBITA), restricted common shares of DLTI issued to the venders.

Multiple Add-On Acquisitions Planned

DLT Resolution Inc. is on track to finalize multiple acquisitions within this calendar year, aiming to catalyze growth and expand its market footprint.

Advancing into the Future

The strategic exclusive business alliance with the Car Expo Group of Companies signifies a substantial step towards amplifying value and expanding horizons. Bringing new software technologies to the import/export market will be in the forefront of strategic planning. With a shared commitment to innovation and customer-centric excellence, DLT Resolution Inc. is poised to create a lasting impact across sectors, forging an exciting path forward.

About DLT Resolution Inc.

Amplifying Value - Where strategic acquisitions meet innovation in the dynamic world of technology and beyond. As a US publicly traded acquisition company, we specialize in revitalizing and amplifying businesses. Our mission is to navigate through suppressed profits and tightening credit markets, empowering small to mid-sized companies with seamless succession plans. By offering them the opportunity to transition their existing ownership for publicly traded shares, we ensure increased valuations and liquidity, driving growth and profitability for all stakeholders. Join us in reshaping the future of business. For more information visit: www.dltresolution.com

Making Good Companies Exceptional.

CONTACT:

Drew A. Reid

Executive Chair & CEO

1 (800) 463-5465

dreid@dltresolution.com

www.dltresolution.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information respecting the factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10K and Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: DLT Resolution Inc.

