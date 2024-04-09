

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After swinging between gains and losses till the penultimate hour of the day's session, Swiss stocks ended on a weak note on Tuesday as selling intensified a bit in the closing minutes.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 41.10 points or 0.36% at 11,506.04, nearly 20 points off the session's low of 11,486.67.



Swiss Re and Lonza Group lost 2.44% and 2.29%, respectively. Holcim ended down 1.64%, Alcon closed lower by 1.42% and UBS Group ended 1.28% down. According to Bloomberg News, UBS is contemplating whether to acquire complete ownership of its China platform by engaging in a stake swap deal with a Beijing government investment fund.



Zurich Insurance Group, Richemont, Geberit, Kuehne & Nagel and Logitech International lost 0.6 to 1%.



Roche Holding gained nearly 1%. Swisscom, Nestle and Sonova posted modest gains.



In the Mid Price index, Avolta, PSP Swiss Property, Adecco, Clariant, Georg Fischer, Belimo Holding, Helvetia and Temenos Group lost 0.8 to 1.7%.



Meyer Burger Tech gained about 5.3%. ams OSRAM AG, BKW and Straumann Holding gained 1 to 1.5%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken