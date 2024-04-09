

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Target (TGT) has rolled out Target Circle 360, a paid membership program, just a few days after launching its upgraded Target Circle loyalty program to boost its long-term growth plans.



The retailer announced that Target Circle 360 provides 'unlimited access to Target's same-day delivery with Shipt, with no delivery fees on orders over $35,' promising a guaranteed delivery within 60 minutes of placing an order. It also includes free two-day shipping and access to preferred shoppers who can personalize their experience.



The membership program priced at $99 per year, will be offered across the nearly 2,000 Target stores through May 18 at a slashed price of $49 for the first year, as a part of promotional tactics.



Also, the retailer is offering a reduced annual membership price to Target Circle Cardholders for more than one year.



Additionally, the store chain is providing automatically-applied deals, 'just-for-you bonuses', access to free trials from partner brands, member exclusive sales throughout the year, and additional perks, for its free Target Circle loyalty program members.



Target informed that the deals will be applied automatically at checkout, following which members can earn Target Circle Rewards and take advantage of personalized deals through Target Circle Bonuses.



'The new Target Circle experience was designed to flex and grow with our guests to deliver more value and ease - no matter how they choose to shop with us - so every visit feels personal, rewarding and made just for you,' Cara Sylvester, chief guest experience officer, said earlier in a statement.



Reportedly, the Target Circle program, which was introduced in 2019, has over 100 million members as of March.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken