

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study conducted by researchers from the Broad Institute of MIT, Harvard, and Massachusetts General Hospital, titled 'Gut microbiome and metabolome profiling in Framingham heart study reveals cholesterol-metabolizing bacteria,' has identified certain gut bacteria in some individuals that may help break down cholesterol, potentially reducing the risk of heart disease.



The study analyzed metabolites and microbial genomes from over 1,400 participants in the Framingham Heart Study, which is a long-term investigation into cardiovascular disease risk factors.



Published in the journal Cell, the study revealed that Oscillibacter gut bacteria species are capable of consuming cholesterol, which could offer heart health benefits. The researchers found that Oscillibacter genus species were surprisingly abundant in the gut, comprising an average of 1 in every 100 bacteria.



The study proposed that targeted interventions toward the microbiota may help lower cholesterol levels in humans. Further exploration into the cholesterol metabolism of these bacteria involved cultivating them in a lab setting and using mass spectrometry to identify byproducts produced during cholesterol processing.



The study also found a potential collaboration between another gut bacterium Eubacterium, and Oscillibacter in lowering cholesterol levels, highlighting the complex interactions among different bacterial species in the gut microbiota.



By investigating the intricate relationships among gut bacteria, researchers aim to lay the foundation for more focused research on how changes to the microbiome influence health and disease.



