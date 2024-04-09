

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - X, which was formerly known as Twitter, had implemented a new and more secure login method called passkey support alternative to traditional passwords and was initially only available to iOS users residing in the United States. However, X has now extended this feature globally for iOS users, starting from April 8.



X confirmed this news through its official Safety account, stating, 'Passkeys are now available as a login option for everyone globally on iOS! Give it a try.'



Passkeys are different from traditional passwords as they employ various authentication methods like Face ID, fingerprint scanning, PIN, an authenticator app, or another device to access accounts. This makes them more secure as traditional passwords are more vulnerable to hacking and data breaches.



If you want to activate passkeys on X, all you need to do is open your iOS app, navigate to 'Settings and privacy' within 'Your account,' and select 'Passkey' under 'Security and account access.'



It is important to note that the technology behind passkeys was developed by Google, Apple, Microsoft, and the FIDO Alliance in collaboration with the World Wide Web Consortium.



