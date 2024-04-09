Regulatory News:

FDE (Euronext: FDE ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon negative energy producer, announces that it has bought back as of April 8th, 2024, 11 157 of its shares.

FDE initiated the implementation of the share buyback program following its launch on March 28th, 2024 the delegation of authority adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of November 30th, 2023.

Aggregated presentation:

Name of issuer Code Issuer identifier Day of transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average daily share acquisition price Market LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE 96950085A13FFW45G765 03-04-24 FR0013030152 3 895 36.01 XPAR LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE 96950085A13FFW45G765 04-04-24 FR0013030152 4 000 35.28 XPAR LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE 96950085A13FFW45G765 05-04-24 FR0013030152 3 262 34.27 XPAR

Following these transactions, FDE holds 1.82% of its capital (excluding its own shares held under the liquidity contract).

This transaction is fully financed with available cash and will not affect the financial capacity of the group, still focused on the implementation of its various organic and external growth projects.

FDE reiterates its FYE 2026 objectives of annualized revenues exceeding EUR 100 million with an EBITDA reaching over EUR 50 million, combined with 10 million tons of CO2eq emissions avoided per annum.

Next announcement:

April 24th, 2024 Q3 2024 sales

Reuters code: FDE.PA Bloomberg code: FDE.FP

About La Française de l'Énergie

FDE is a negative carbon footprint energy group, specialized in the implementation of local energy recovery and production sites, allowing the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. FDE notably supplies regional players with gas, electricity, heat and CO2, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. FDE aims to become a leading independent player in the energy sector in Europe.

