In the lead up to its capital markets day, Basilea Pharmaceutica announced it has received initial funding of up to US$0.9m through a grant from Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X), a global non-profit partnership backed by governments and foundations, for its preclinical antibiotics program. CARB-X is focused on supporting early-stage antibacterial research and development, and this grant is expected to support development work up until clinical candidate nomination in H224, with potential additional funding subject to achieving certain milestones. 2024 is shaping up to be an active year for Basilea, following the recent FDA approval and anticipated subsequent commercial launch of Zevtera in the US, as well as the initiation of Phase III studies for newly acquired antifungal asset Fosmanogepix (mid-2024).

