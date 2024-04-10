

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL):



Earnings: $37 million in Q1 vs. -$363 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.06 in Q1 vs. -$0.57 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $288 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.35 per share Revenue: $13.75 billion in Q1 vs. $12.76 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.50 Full year EPS guidance: $6 - $7



