Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2024) - Blackbird Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: BBRD) (FSE: N79) (OTCQB: BBCMF) ("Blackbird" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following updates on exploration progress on the Tyee Critical Metals Project.

Highlights:

The Company is working with all stakeholders to prepare for an effective drill campaign

Drill permitting and consultation are ongoing

Phase 2 of the SkyTEM geophysical survey generated 62 additional ground targets slated for prospecting and sampling

"Blackbird continues to work diligently towards its first drill program on the Tyee Project," stated Dr. Jacob Verbaas, Interim CEO of Blackbird Critical Metals. "Both the forestry permit application and the new Quebec ATI permit application, which comes into effect on May 6th have been submitted. We will be in a position to commence our drill program as soon as these permits are approved. At the same time, we are preparing for another round of ground exploration on the new SkyTEM targets. The amount of conductors to follow up on has almost doubled from phase 1 to phase 2 of the survey, and only the phase 1 conductors have so far been assessed. As the first phase conductors yielded 12 new mineral occurrences, we are eager to see what the new conductors will reveal."

2024 Drill Program

The Company is currently working towards its maiden drill program on the Tyee Critical Metals Project, where 12 new mineral occurrences were discovered in 2023. This drill program will consist of RC Drilling over several of the occurrences to determine their continuity at depth. Most of the occurrences are only poorly exposed. A notable exception is the NS trend target, where massive titanium sampling over 30% TiO2 could be traced in intermittent exposure over 300m strike length.

Ground exploration over new targets

The second phase of the SkyTEM survey over the Tyee Critical Metals Project yielded 62 new conductors that are slated for ground follow-up. Most of the conductors appear similar to the newly discovered titanium occurrences. Two of the occurrences are more characteristic of massive sulphide mineralization.

The Company intends to deploy the same highly effective exploration methods for the ground follow up as in 2023.

Corporate updates

Project Portfolio - Big Onion

Blackbird has decided to relinquish its option agreement on the Big Onion project in British Columbia in order to narrow its focus to its other projects.

New website and corporate presentation

The Company website is located at www.blackbirdmetals.ca. The website also contains the new Blackbird Critical Metals corporate presentation.

Change in financial year end

The Company announces that it has changed its fiscal year-end to April 30, from its previous fiscal year-end of January 31. The notice for the year-end change required under National Instrument 51-102 has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About the Tyee Critical Metals Project

The Tyee Critical Metals Project is a 100% owned 625 km2 critical metals project with surface mineralization of copper, nickel, cobalt, titanium, vanadium and scandium 130 km north of Havre St. Pierre in Quebec. There are no encumbrances or underlying NSR interests on the 100%-owned Tyee Critical Metals Project.

The project covers a large portion of the Havre St. Pierre anorthosite complex. The HSP Complex is an intrusive suite of rocks to the north of Havre-Saint-Pierre, Quebec. The complex contains the Lac Tio titanium mine, the largest solid ilmenite deposit in the world, owned by Rio Tinto. This mine has been producing high grade titanium for the past 75 years and is located 100 km to the south of the Tyee Critical Metals Project.

Blackbird Critical Metals acquired the Tyee Critical Metals Project in 2022 and flew a property wide SkyTEM geophysical survey of over 3,500 line km at 200 m line spacing. The detailed geophysical data revealed over 60 conductive targets that were followed up with ground exploration. The ground exploration yielded 8 large occurrences of massive ilmenite with grades of up to 36% TiO2 and 4 occurrences with nickel and copper mineralization of up to 0.75% Ni and 0.81% Cu in gossans.

Qualified person

Ryan Versloot, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackbird Critical Metals Corp.

Blackbird is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: BBRD), the OTCQB Exchange (OTCQB: BBCMF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: N79). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical metal properties containing minerals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company owns 100% of the Tyee Critical Metals Project located in North-Eastern Quebec and has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Muskox Lithium Pegmatite Project located within the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province in the Northwest Territories.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo. | CEO

For further information please contact:

Focus Communications

Tel: +1 647 689 6041

Email: info@fcir.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. The words "expected", "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204922

SOURCE: Blackbird Critical Metals Corp.