voxeljet AG (OTCMKTS: VJTTY) (the 'Company', 'voxeljet', or 'we'), a provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today released selected financial information related to the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Going forward, we plan to release a quarterly investor communication to update our investors on current activities and progress.

HIGHLIGHTS 4Q2023

Total revenues for the fourth quarter increased 32.9% to kEUR 14,307 from kEUR 10,766 in 4Q22

Total gross profit margin for the fourth quarter increased to 34.7% from 26.5% in 4Q22

Systems revenues for the fourth quarter increased 38.5% to kEUR 11,210 from kEUR 8,096 in 4Q22

Services revenues for the fourth quarter increased 16.0% to kEUR 3,097 from kEUR 2,670 in 4Q22

Positive EBITDA as well as adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023

HIGHLIGHTS FY2023

Total revenues for full year 2023 increased 19.7% to kEUR 33,326 from kEUR 27,832 in FY2022

Total gross profit margin for full year 2023 increased to 31.2% from 29.4% in FY2022

Systems revenues for full year 2023 increased 37.6% to kEUR 21,780 from kEUR 15,828 in FY2022

Services revenues for full year 2023 decreased 3.8% to kEUR 11,546 from kEUR 12,004 in FY2022

Dr. Ingo Ederer, Chief Executive Officer of voxeljet, commented: "Revenue for the fourth quarter 2023 increased by 33 percent and came in at 14.3 million euros- that is a new record for quarterly revenue. Full year 2023 revenue increased by 20 percent to 33.3 million euros. This number beats the top end of our full year 2023 revenue guidance and is a new record for full year revenue."

Together with the US technology investor Anzu Partners we have agreed to amend and expand an existing loan note. We will use the net loan proceeds of approximately $5.5 million for financing the operative business and for effecting the delisting and deregistration of our ADSs. Anzu partners made it clear that they will not fund expensive external advisers related to being a public listed company in the US. As a result, we effected the delisting of the ADS from Nasdaq on 22 March 2024 and the de-registration from US SEC reporting obligations on 1 April 2024. Following the delisting, we expect the ADS to start trading at the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

ORDER BACKLOG

Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 Order Backlog value (kEUR) 5,536 9,975 Number of printers in order backlog 8 11

As production and delivery of our printers is generally characterized by lead times ranging between three to nine months, the conversion rate of order backlog into revenue is dependent on the equipping process for the respective 3D printer as well as the timing of customers' requested deliveries.

