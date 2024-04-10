Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC") for Vessel products in Israel. Vessel is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and a market leading brand of vape pens and smoking accessories.

IMC's brands are well known in the premium Israeli cannabis market, facilitating the import and wholesale of medical cannabis through retail pharmacies, online platform, and distribution centre.

"The Israeli Ministry of Health recently decreed that grinders can only be legally purchased in pharmacies," noted Oren Shuster, Chief Executive Officer of IMC. "We believe that Vessel premium accessories not only compliment our premium cannabis flowers, but also bolster our pharmacies' positioning as a one stop shop for a premium medical cannabis experience."

"Israel is one of the world's largest and longest standing medical cannabis markets and one in which we expect to play a key role," noted Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer of Flora. "Anticipation runs high as we embark on realizing our strategic agenda, aiming to secure a significant market presence in Israel together with IMC."

