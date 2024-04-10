Anzeige
WKN: 853081 | ISIN: US0010551028
Tradegate
10.04.24
16:49 Uhr
77,48 Euro
+0,86
+1,12 %
10.04.2024
Aflac Incorporated: One Precious Life Inspires Loved Ones To Give Back to Those Who Care for the 'Whole Heart of Your Family'

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Aflac Incorporated

Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

Click here or watch Grant's Story above.

Grant Gossling was a vibrant child with a "cheeser" smile that he shared with everyone who was in his orbit. But in a moment, the smile turned to tears - an immediate signal that something was wrong.

Grant was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered his cancer and immediately referred him to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center for treatment.

As the hospital became a new normal for the Gossling family, Grant's "cheeser" smile remained, and he carried the same vibrant energy throughout his cancer journey.

"They do such a magnificent job of taking the attention off the fact that these kids are going through treatment and just giving them an opportunity to smile, to be kids," said Grant's father, Michael Gossling.

"They not only care for your child and their health needs and getting them the best treatment possible - they're caring for their hearts and the whole heart of your family," Grant's mother, June, added.

Grant sadly passed away at just 4 years old, and to honor his precious life and those who provided care during his journey, his family wanted to give back to the community that poured so much into them. As they share his story, they hope his legacy will inspire others to help children facing cancer in the future.

How you can help make a difference

In honor of Children's Hospital Week April 8-11, consider making a donation to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center or visiting the Children's Miracle Network website to find others ways of giving back. Your gift can help fund research, treatments, equipment and other resources that help young patients and families - like the Gosslings - move through their own cancer journeys.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
