WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aim ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) announced positive preliminary findings on Wednesday, showing that pairing Ampligen or rintatolimod with Keytruda in treating recurrent ovarian cancer could have a strong combined effect.
The initial results from Phase 2 trial revealed a 45% Objective Response Rate when Ampligen, pembrolizumab, and cisplatin were used in patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer.
AIM's CEO, Thomas Equels, noted that the data suggests a significant increase in treatment efficacy when Ampligen is added to pembrolizumab for recurrent ovarian cancer, with potential benefits for various cancer types.
