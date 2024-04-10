

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is currently investigating an outbreak of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, on Hawaii Island.



The outbreak involves two confirmed cases and eight probable cases, all of whom belong to two different households. These households have school-aged children who attend separate schools in different geographical areas on the island. None of the patients have been hospitalized so far, according to health officials.



The DOH is working diligently with the affected families and schools to identify close contacts and advise them to seek medical attention for preventive care and testing if they display symptoms. This outbreak follows a cluster of five cases that occurred among members of a single household visiting Oahu in February. However, the DOH has clarified that the new cases on Hawaii Island are unrelated to the February cluster.



Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by bacteria that can lead to severe coughing fits characterized by a distinctive 'whoop' sound. The illness can persist for up to 10 weeks and may result in severe complications, especially in infants, such as pneumonia, dehydration, seizures, and brain damage. Therefore, individuals diagnosed with whooping cough should avoid contact with others until they are no longer contagious.



Health officials advise seeking prompt medical attention for infected individuals, which includes taking prescribed antibiotics and refraining from contact with others until they are no longer contagious. Early antibiotic treatment can shorten the contagious period.



Particularly DTaP and Tdap vaccines are highly effective in preventing the spread of pertussis. Infants and children should complete a series of DTaP doses, while adolescents are advised to receive a single dose of Tdap around ages 11 or 12. Pregnant women should receive a Tdap dose during the third trimester of each pregnancy to provide early protection for their infants.



It is essential to remain vigilant and adhere to necessary precautions if symptoms develop. If you or someone you know displays symptoms of whooping cough, seek medical attention promptly and follow the advice of health officials to prevent further spread of this contagious illness.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken