

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - According to a report by MacRumors citing Weibo-based leaker Fixed Focus Digital, Apple's (AAPL) upcoming iPhone 16 lineup will be available in seven colors and will have better power management than its predecessors.



The lineup, expected to be launched in the fall, will be available in the new colors - blue, pink, yellow, green, black, white, and purple.



Earlier, iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Pro models were launched in Blue Titanium and Black Titanium colors, respectively, which will be now replaced by Rose Titanium and Space Black colors in the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models.



As for Natural and White Titanium colors, they will be replaced by Natural Titanium with Grey Tint, and Silver White colors, respectively.



Another Weibo-based anonymous leaker said that the models of the new lineup will have large batteries, except iPhone 16 Plus, as its alleged battery size 4,006 mAh will be 8.6 percent smaller than iPhone 15 model.



Further, the leaker said that iPhone 16 will have a battery size of 3,561 mAh, whereas iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will have a battery size of 3,355 mAh and 4,676 mAh, respectively.



Notably, the alleged increase in battery capacity is to fulfil the power requirement of the iPhone 16 lineup's rumored large display screens.



