

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Illinois Department of Public Health or IDPH has issued a warning regarding counterfeit botox injections, following the admission of two people to the hospital due to botulism-like symptoms.



Reportedly, both patients received a botox injection or a similar counterfeit product from a licensed nurse in LaSalle County who was performing the treatment outside her authority, IDPH stated.



The department revealed that the patients are suffering from symptoms such as blurred or double vision, droopy face, fatigue, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, and a hoarse voice.



According to the National Institutes of Health, Botox contains botulinum toxin as a main ingredient, which is one of the most poisonous biological substances known. If used in small doses, botox helps in cosmetic procedures by weakening or paralyzing certain muscles, or blocking certain nerves, but if used improperly in large amounts it could lead to facial paralysis.



'Illinois residents should exercise caution when considering cosmetic treatment,' IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra warned. 'Receiving these treatments in unlicensed, unapproved settings can put you or your loved ones at serious risk for health problems. Please only seek cosmetic services under the care of licensed professionals trained to do these procedures and who use FDA-approved products. If you are experiencing any health problems after a recent cosmetic treatment, please contact your healthcare provider immediately for help and assistance.'



Similar cases have been reported in Tennessee by the Department of Health.



Upon the rise in such cases, IDPH has launched an investigation along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.



