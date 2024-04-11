

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PACS Group Inc. announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of about 21.43 million shares at a public offering price of $21.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $450 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.



In addition, certain selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,214,284 shares of the company's common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



PACS will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling stockholders.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 11, 2024, under the ticker symbol 'PACS.'



The offering is expected to close on April 15, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.



PACS is a holding company investing in post-acute healthcare facilities, professionals, and ancillary services.



