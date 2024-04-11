

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China fell 1.0 percent on month in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.



That was shy of forecasts for a decline of 0.6 percent following the 1.0 percent increase in February.



On a yearly basis, inflation rose 0.1 percent - again missing expectations for a gain of 0.4 percent and slowing from 0.7 percent in the previous month.



The bureau also said that producer prices were down 2.8 percent on year, matching forecasts following the 2.7 percent contraction a month earlier.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken