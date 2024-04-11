Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe 11.4.2024: Ganz großer Name spielt jetzt mit…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMLM | ISIN: CH0023405456 | Ticker-Symbol: D2J
Lang & Schwarz
11.04.24
11:50 Uhr
37,580 Euro
-0,520
-1,36 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AVOLTA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVOLTA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,50037,66011:50
0,0000,00028.03.23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVOLTA
AVOLTA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVOLTA AG37,580-1,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.